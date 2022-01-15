High school roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here is a roundup of local high school varsity sports scores for Friday, January 14.

WRESTLING

New Plymouth leads the team standings at the Magic Valley Classic, held at Wendell High School. The Pilgrims have tallied 116.5 points to lead the standings. Ririe High School is in second with 90, while Malad sits in third, at 85.

In the 98-pound weight division, freshman Gabe Muilenburg of Glenns Ferry is 16-6 and headed to the semi-finals. In the 106 pound division, Wallace Durfee, from Declo is going to the semi-final round. In the 113 pound division, sophomore Jake Castagneto, from Glenns Ferry is in the semi-final. In the 126 weight division, James Meyer from Valley is going to the semi-finals. The sophomore is 11-4. Representing the 132 weight class, senior Tegan Whitaker of Raft River is going to the semi-final. For the 138 weight class, senior Tyler Anderson of Declo is headed to the semi-final. For the 148 weight class, senior AV Marino from Declo is going to the semis. In the 152 weight class, it’s senior Nathan Gerratt, of Declo headed to the semis, as well his teammate, senior Sam Phillips. For the 160 class, it’s senior Case Durfee from Declo moving onto the semi-final. Glenns Ferry’s Wyatt Castagneto, a senior is going to the semi-final as well. From the 182, Twin Falls’ James Noorlander, will compete in the semi-final round. From the 195, it’s Derek Matthews of Declo who is semi-final round. Representing the 220 weight class, Wendell’s Isaac Finley is semi-final bound. And from the 285, senior John Smith of Wendell who is going to the semi-final round as well.

BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES

Pocatello 64, Burley 53: High Scorers - Adam Kloepfer scored 21 pts and tallied 15 rebounds in the loss, while Stockton Page chipped in 13. Burley hosts Jerome on Tuesday.

Jerome 64, Twin Falls 50: Mikey Lloyd paced the Tigers with 21 points, while Gavin Capps added 18. For the Bruins, both Jared Mix and Will Preucil had 12.

Minico 49, Mountain Home 35

Snake River 49, Kimberly 37

Raft River 54, Murtaugh 43

Valley 42, Shoshone 41

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.