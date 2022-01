Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho has set a record for the number of cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

According to the Department of Health and Welfare, the gem state hit 3,266 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The news comes as cases of COVID-19 are surging ahead, as the state’s positivity rate was 25.7% for the week ending in Jan. 8.

