Lighthouse hires former UCF football player as new head coach

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lighthouse Christian School looked across the country to find its newest football coach.

Former University of Central Florida player Jason Smith is taking over the duties. He has coached both 8 and 11-man, winning two state championships along the way.

Smith will be meeting with potential returning coaches, as he fills his staff. Plus, Smith will coach track and field, assist athletic director Daequon Montreal and be the director of student discipleship.

Smith knew the head of schools at Lighthouse Christian, Stephen Denny and Denny encouraged him to apply.

The Lions didn’t win a single game last season, after placing third at state the year before.

When we asked Coach Smith about taking over a winless team, here’s what he had to say.

“My goal is to go 1-0 every game, you get that from UCF, Scott Frost,” Smith said. “My big thing is habits reflect the mission and that’s on the field and in the classroom. If our mission is to get back to winning championships and winning football, then our habits have to reflect that.”

Smith also plans to start more youth opportunities for not just Lighthouse student-athletes, but the Twin Falls community as a whole.

That’s one of his first agenda items when he gets to town.

