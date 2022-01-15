Advertisement

Nationwide blood shortage affects Idaho

Recently, the Red Cross said it has a less than one day supply of critical blood types
Red Cross experiences ‘worst blood shortage in a decade’
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The American Red Cross is facing blood supply shortages across the nation, and Idaho is not immune from feeling its impacts.

The Red Cross says 49% of donation appointments in the Idaho and Montana region are unfilled over the next month. Nationally, Red Cross blood donations are at a 10-year low.

Recently, the Red Cross said it has a less than one day supply of critical blood types, which has limited distribution to hospitals. On some days, up to a quarter of hospital blood needs aren’t being met.

“The number one reason people say they haven’t donated blood is that people haven’t asked them to, so we are really trying to get the word out there that there is a need for so many people,” said Matt Ochsner with the American Red Cross, Idaho and Montana.

Ochsner says one donation can save up to three lives. You could also win Super Bowl tickets for just donating blood. To be entered to win, you can visit their website. On their website, you can also find a blood drive near you.

