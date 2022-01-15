Advertisement

WATCH: Dramatic crash on Colorado highway caught on dashcam video

By Tony Keith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A driver in Colorado captured video of a dramatic crash on a highway near Colorado Springs. Miraculously, the driver of the crashed vehicle survived.

KKTV viewer Jason shared the dashcam video with the local station. The Colorado State Patrol said the driver was traveling northbound on I-25 near Exit 128 when they smashed into barrels filled with water that were sitting in front of concrete barriers.

Trooper Josh Lewis told KKTV the barrels are designed to lessen the impact of a crash. Those barrel’s may have been what saved this driver’s life that night.

Jason said he pulled over right after the crash and turned on his overhead emergency lights to immediately provide aid to the driver. Luckily, the driver didn’t suffer any serious injuries and was able to walk away from the crash site.

