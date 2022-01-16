Advertisement

CSI women break school record for 3-pointers, dominate shorthanded Colorado Northwestern

The 6th-ranked Golden Eagles have now won 16 games in a row
(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:22 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team shattered a school record in their win over Colorado Northwestern (CNCC) Saturday.

The No. 6 Golden Eagles made 24 3-pointers in the 129-41 win over the Spartans. The previous record was 16, which the Golden Eagles tied earlier this season against Southern Nevada. CSI is now 19-1 overall, 8-0 in conference play, and the team has won 16 straight games.

“I think the kids saw the basket as huge, and it came from many different players who made those threes, and so we’ll need that,” Head Coach Randy Rogers said. “Obviously, it’s not going to be that easy the rest of the way, it just won’t be.”

Sophomore Ashlee Strawbridge hit 3-pointers in four straight possessions in the first half. She led the team with 20 points.

Eight different players made triples for CSI, and it was evident CNCC was missing a few players.

“It was definitely an opportunity to run through our plays,” Strawbridge said. “It would have been really nice if CNCC had a full squad, they only had seven tonight, so respect to them for coming out because they are a really tough matchup when they have a full squad, but this was just more practice, so that going into bigger games against Salt Lake (Community College) and Snow (College) we’re prepared.”

After having their game against Salt Lake postponed last Wednesday, the plan is for CSI to host the Bruins this upcoming Tuesday.

