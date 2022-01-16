Fish and Game works to reduce human-wildlife conflicts with new website

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the weather gets colder and humans look for refuge by the roaring fire, animals such as deer and elk migrate down from the higher elevations. This is because they will be able to find more food in these areas. Mountain lions will follow them down from the mountains as well.

“Mountain lions, because they are an obligate predator, they follow the prey,” said Mike McDonald, the regional wildlife biologist for Fish and Game.

However, this can cause problems. Because mountain lions are predators, they could attack someone’s dog or cat. While that hasn’t happened this year, it has in the past. Now, the Fish and Game and other organizations are taking an extra step to keep people safe.

“This group came about because we were having numerous incidences of what we call human wildlife conflict, bears getting into residential garbage,” said Terry Thompson, the Regional Communications Manager for Fish and Game.

The new website called https://wrvwildlifesmart.org/ helps people understand how to live safely with wildlife.

“One of the things you can do is make your property less attractive for deer and elk, so if you have ornamental trees and shrubs that deer and elk like to browse on you can wrap them to make them unavailable to deer and elk, to force them to go somewhere else,” said McDonald.

This website will soon include a space to report sightings of wildlife in residential areas, which will give officials an idea of where the common spots are.

“Right now we are asking people to report on mountain lions in the Wood River Valley, and it’s not because we are going to go out and investigate every one of them, but it’s always good to have a sense of where we may have a higher incidence of mountain lion sightings right now,” said Thompson.

The goal remains the same; however - to keep both people and the wildlife safe.

“It’s much easier to change human behavior than it is wildlife behavior, getting people to secure their garbage is an easy fix to a problem with food conditioned bears” said Thompson.

