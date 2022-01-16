Idaho Fish and Game advises recreators to plan ahead in order to avoid winter migrating paterns

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game is warning those recreating to be aware of the migration patterns before heading out.

KMVT spoke with Brandyn Hurd, Senior Conservation Officer, who says it’s common for backcountry skiers and hikers to unknowingly interfere with migration patterns which can have negative effects on animals that could last throughout the winter.

“People snowboarding and skiing on winter range, they want to get close to the animals. But every time you force that animal to move it’s going to use up its fat storages,” said Hurd, “which is what they depend on to make it through the winter.”

Patterns change throughout the winter and can be largely unpredictable, so before heading out, Hurd recommends using publicly available resources to track where you should and should not explore during each trip out.

