Advertisement

Idaho Fish and Game advises recreators to plan ahead in order to avoid winter migrating paterns

(Source: Sledcore Ride Clinics)
(Source: Sledcore Ride Clinics)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 8:30 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game is warning those recreating to be aware of the migration patterns before heading out.

KMVT spoke with Brandyn Hurd, Senior Conservation Officer, who says it’s common for backcountry skiers and hikers to unknowingly interfere with migration patterns which can have negative effects on animals that could last throughout the winter.

“People snowboarding and skiing on winter range, they want to get close to the animals. But every time you force that animal to move it’s going to use up its fat storages,” said Hurd, “which is what they depend on to make it through the winter.”

Patterns change throughout the winter and can be largely unpredictable, so before heading out, Hurd recommends using publicly available resources to track where you should and should not explore during each trip out.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime