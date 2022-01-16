Valley holds steady against Shoshone; prep roundup

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Valley High School girls basketball team used an eight-point halftime lead to cruise to a comfortable win over Shoshone Saturday.

(7-8) Valley 50, (7-7) Shoshone 39

Kalea Delgado led the Vikings with 11. Karlie Chapman scored a game-high 13 for Shoshone in the loss.

Wrestling - Magic Valley Classic

Isaac Finley of Wendell won the 220-pound weight class at his home meet.

New Plymouth topped the team standings, Declo came in fourth. Wendell finished in sixth. For full results, click here.

