Hailey’s masks mandate has residents torn

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earlier this week, the Hailey City Council voted to extend the city’s mask mandate for an additional 30 days.

KMVT spoke with council member Sam Linnet to ask what led to the decision.

“Based on prior experiences,” said Linnet, “based on the information we’re getting from lifelong professionals in public health, we’re making the best decisions and listening to those professionals about how to keep our community safe.”

The community Linnet serves, however, remains torn—some agreeing with the mask mandate and others saying it impedes their freedoms.

“We still have freedoms,” said Bellevue resident Lawrence Casarez, who works in Hailey. “I feel that if you fear getting the disease or getting coronavirus, then protect yourself, wear a mask. But other people that feel fine without wearing a mask and they’re not in fear of getting sick, then they should be able to not wear a mask.”

“I think it’s such a small ask,” said Hailey resident Becca Splaine. “To keep spreading this, it’s so selfish not to wear a mask, it just isn’t a big deal to put a mask on.”

A common critique of Hailey’s mask mandate points to the high case count in Blaine County.

Linnet says the criticism is valid but says masks are not a “silver bullet” to fight COIVD, but they are doing everything they can.

“Primarily we want to prevent the transmission of the disease,” Linnet said, “masks help with that. But so do vaccinations, so does social distancing.”

Universal mask compliance might just be too lofty of a goal. But city officials are hoping that signs posted in front of every business in the city that requires masks may be enough to remind people to mask up before heading in.

But speaking with employees of local businesses, that might not necessarily be the case.

“It’s a mixture,” Casarez said. “There are people that come in there that are sick and tired of having to wear a mask and there are other people who are wearing double masks.”

“Probably about 50/50 now,” Splaine said, “maybe a little bit more.”

Those in Hailey who support the mask mandate often pointed out those at elevated risk to the pandemic.

“I have a sister going through chemotherapy,” Splaine said, “I have a mother who is 93 and I have a husband with an autoimmune disease. For those people, I wish we would all wear masks and end this pandemic.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.