Idaho Falls standoff leads to one arrest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A SWAT standoff in Idaho Falls over the weekend has resulted in the arrest of one woman.

Police arrested Evonne Ramsey after being called to her home over reports she had pointed a handgun at a child, pull the slide back, and said “this is how it ends,” according to KIFI.

Ramsey refused to cooperate and made a number of threats to shoot both officers and herself. No one was injured, and Ramsey surrendered once an armored SWAT vehicle approached the house.

