BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Press is reporting Idaho Senator Chuck Winder has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Senate Pro-Tem is the fourth lawmaker to test positive for the virus since the most recent legislative session began on Jan. 10.

The lawmaker representing Ada County told the Idaho Press he has no significant symptoms.

