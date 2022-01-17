ISP investigates early morning crash that hospitalized one

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning in Jerome County.

Police say a man driving a 1995 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on US93 when it ran a red light a struck a 2017 Subaru Outback. The driver of the Corolla was transported to a local hospital, and ISP say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.