ISP investigates early morning crash that hospitalized one

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning in Jerome County.

Police say a man driving a 1995 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on US93 when it ran a red light a struck a 2017 Subaru Outback. The driver of the Corolla was transported to a local hospital, and ISP say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The incident remains under investigation.

