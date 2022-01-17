Ketchum strongly encourages remote attendance at city meetings

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The following is from a press release from the city of Ketchum:

As Blaine County moves through the current Omicron virus wave, the city of Ketchum is encouraging the public to participate virtually in upcoming public meetings.

Idaho’s open meeting law requires that public meetings are open and accessible to people who choose to attend in person.

People entering the building are required to wear masks in accordance with Ketchum Health Order 21-02. Seating in the Community Meeting Room for City Council, Planning & Zoning Commission and Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency meetings is appropriately spaced for six-foot physical distancing.

Remote meeting information can be found on the agenda for all public meetings and can be accessed at www.ketchumidaho.org/meetings.

