St. Luke’s to begin scheduling Pfizer boosters for 12-15 year olds

Boosters of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available for children 12-15 years old
Boosters of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available for children 12-15 years old(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:26 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s announced Monday morning it will begin scheduling boosters of the Pfizer COVID-19 booster for children between the ages of 12-15.

Scheduling for these groups will open at 7:00 p.m. Monday night. Appointments can be made through your MyChart account.

It comes after the CDC made the recommendation to make the vaccine booster available to 12-15-year-olds, as well as 5-11-year-olds who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

