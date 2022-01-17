Study finds recognition at work key for retention

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho continues to see low unemployment and job growth. Now, a new study shows that feeling recognized at work is essential for employee retention.

Quality Logo Products asked 1,400 American workers if they felt valued at work and if that affected their job performance.

According to the study, 58% of American workers say it’s extremely important to feel valued at work. The study found recognition at work was a reason happy workers stayed at their job, and unhappy workers were leaving their job.

“If employers don’t realize, or aren’t regularly recognizing people who are doing good work, or who are loyal employees, they may leave their job,” said Matt Zajechowski, Director of Media Relations with North Star Inbound.

He says 49% of workers said they have quit a job because of lack of recognition. Here in Idaho, 41% had quit because of that reason.

