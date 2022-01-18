Applications for spring black bear hunts now available

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game have opened applications for spring black bear controlled hunts. Hunters can apply through Feb. 15.

You must have a 2022 hunter’s license to apply, and you can do so in several ways:

Licensed Vendors: Taken electronically at any Fish and Game office or license vendor.

Online: Hunters can apply on the Fish and Game website . There is an internet service charge of 3 percent of the transaction in addition to the nonrefundable application fee ($6.25 per person)

Over the phone: Applications can be placed over the phone by calling 1(800)554-8685. The charge for processing telephone applications is three percent of the transaction plus $6.50. This is in addition to the nonrefundable application fee ($6.25 per person).

The department asks that you not mail in your application as they will not be accepted.

