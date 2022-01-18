Advertisement

Applications for spring black bear hunts now available

There are three ways you can apply
There are three ways you can apply(WSAW)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game have opened applications for spring black bear controlled hunts. Hunters can apply through Feb. 15.

You must have a 2022 hunter’s license to apply, and you can do so in several ways:

  • Licensed Vendors: Taken electronically at any Fish and Game office or license vendor.
  • Online: Hunters can apply on the Fish and Game website. There is an internet service charge of 3 percent of the transaction in addition to the nonrefundable application fee ($6.25 per person)
  • Over the phone: Applications can be placed over the phone by calling 1(800)554-8685. The charge for processing telephone applications is three percent of the transaction plus $6.50. This is in addition to the nonrefundable application fee ($6.25 per person).

The department asks that you not mail in your application as they will not be accepted.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The senior center will be closed until further notice
Twin Falls Senior Center closure highlights the need for volunteers
The Cassia County School District is seeking a supplemental levy in the upcoming March election
Cassia County School District seeks supplemental levy in March election
Idaho Governor Brad Little announced new appointments to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission....
Governor Little announces new replacements at Public Utilities Commission
The vast majority of the firearms discovered were found in the Boise Airport
TSA breaks record for firearms found in carry-on luggage