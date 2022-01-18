Advertisement

Bill to add to Idaho Human Rights Act introduced

The bill was introduced Monday
By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:37 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A bill aiming to add the words sexual orientation and gender identity to the Idaho Human Rights Act has been introduced in the legislature.

Representative John McCrostie of Garden City introduced the bill on Monday as a personal bill on the House floor. Only once has an “add the words” bill garnered a public hearing.

The bill aims to create formal discrimination protections for members of the LGTBQ+ community. Without it, there are no statewide protections for LGTBQ+ people from losing their job or housing.

Idaho is currently one of 27 states without such protections.

