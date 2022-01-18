Boise State wins ninth straight, set to host Air Force

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State fans, the men’s basketball team is home for the first time in the new year and their win streak has reached nine games after knocking off New Mexico.

On Tuesday they host Air Force, whose record of 8-6 isn’t one to write home about; however, eight of their games have been decided by single digits.

The Broncos are sitting atop the Mountain West standings, at 3-0.

On Saturday at New Mexico, the Broncos were led by Marcus Shaver Jr. with 17 points. He’s leading the team in scoring, averaging over 14 points a game, but he’s elevated his game against conference opponents. In Boise State’s three wins in Mountain West play, he’s scoring more than 20 points a contest.

“He’s been huge and he’s headed in the direction that we envisioned after watching him through that redshirt year,” head coach Leon Rice explained. “I just know how gifted he is offensively and you can’t just say offensive, he’s great defender too and he doesn’t get the credit he deserves on that end either.”

BSU can win their 10th straight, starting Tuesday at 7 p.m. FS1 is carrying the broadcast.

