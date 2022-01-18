Advertisement

Boise State wins ninth straight, set to host Air Force

Emmanuel Akot and Marcus Shaver, Jr. combined for 28 points in the win.
Emmanuel Akot and Marcus Shaver, Jr. combined for 28 points in the win.(Boise State Athletics)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State fans, the men’s basketball team is home for the first time in the new year and their win streak has reached nine games after knocking off New Mexico.

On Tuesday they host Air Force, whose record of 8-6 isn’t one to write home about; however, eight of their games have been decided by single digits.

The Broncos are sitting atop the Mountain West standings, at 3-0.

On Saturday at New Mexico, the Broncos were led by Marcus Shaver Jr. with 17 points. He’s leading the team in scoring, averaging over 14 points a game, but he’s elevated his game against conference opponents. In Boise State’s three wins in Mountain West play, he’s scoring more than 20 points a contest.

“He’s been huge and he’s headed in the direction that we envisioned after watching him through that redshirt year,” head coach Leon Rice explained. “I just know how gifted he is offensively and you can’t just say offensive, he’s great defender too and he doesn’t get the credit he deserves on that end either.”

BSU can win their 10th straight, starting Tuesday at 7 p.m. FS1 is carrying the broadcast.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Oakley beat Valley, 51-37 in overtime.
Oakley edges past Valley in overtime; local round-up
Oakley holds off Valley in overtime
Valley holds steady against Shoshone; prep roundup
Valley holds steady against Shoshone; prep roundup
Valley holds steady against Shoshone; prep roundup
Valley holds steady against Shoshone; prep roundup