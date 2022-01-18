Cassia County School District seeks supplemental levy in March election

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County School District is seeking a supplemental levy in the upcoming March election.

The supplemental levy is for $2.1 million, which is a renewal from the past supplemental levy which was passed in 2020.

The supplemental levy makes up 3% of the district’s total budget. The money will be used to fund different areas of the curriculum, the career technical program, and the school resource officer as well as other areas of education.

Debbie Critchfield with the Cassia County School District says this levy is critical to supporting the students and staff.

“Should the supplemental not be successful, then the board would need to go back and reevaluate all of the budgeting with the district to determine where they will make up that nearly two million dollars,” she said.

The supplemental levy needs a simple majority to pass. The annual cost to the taxpayer for the levy is $92.72 per $100,00 of taxable assessed value per year based on current conditions. More information can be found on the Cassia County School District website.

