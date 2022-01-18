Advertisement

Dignity Tree Fundraiser invites people to donate female hygiene products

This year, more than 1,000 products will be donated to the community
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One local business owner is helping women and teens with a product that is often overlooked.

Ooh La La Boutique in downtown Twin Falls has been hosting the Dignity Tree Fundraiser for the past 10 years, inviting people to donate feminine hygiene products.

The store matches each donation that is brought in and then donates each and every one of them to local shelters, crisis centers, and other non-profits. The owner started doing this because she saw a need in the community that wasn’t being met, so she decided to help.

“The whole idea was to really de-stigmatize this part of hygiene, and just how universal and how important it is that we know there is a need for products in our community,” said Ooh La La Boutique owner Liyah Babayan.

This year, more than 1,000 products will be donated to the community. Babayan thanks the community for stepping up and helping.

If you would like to donate, stop by the Ooh La La Boutique on Main Ave until this Saturday, January 22.

