Governor Little announces new replacements at Public Utilities Commission

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Governor Brad Little announced new appointments to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission on Tuesday.

The replacements come as the Commission has faced numerous retirements an departures. Little appointed John Chatburn as the president of the commission. He replaces Paul Kjellander, who retired in December.

Chatburn has been the administrator of the Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources since 2014. He was also the Special Assistant for Energy under Governor Butch Otter.

Little will also appoint John Hammond to replace PUC Commissioner Kris Raper who will leave the commission later in January for a private-sector job.

Hammond has served the commission for nearly seven years and is the lead Deputy Attorney General for the PUC. He was also a partner at a Boise law firm for 15 years.

