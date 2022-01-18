Advertisement

Idaho Department of Correction aiming to bolster recruitment

They say they are currently seeing the number of applications for parole and probation officers slowing down
By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Correction is looking to make further plans to aid in the recruitment and retainment of parole officers and prison security staff.

As discussed Tuesday during the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee session, starting pay for prison security staff was increased to $19 per hour in August.

The Department of Correction is asking for this pay raise to be annualized and to include probation and parole staff in their fiscal year 2023 budget.

The Director of the Idaho Department of Correction says he does not believe labor shortages, which have impacted his department, are not only about attracting new employees.

“If we are not doing everything we can to hang on to the staff who have stuck with us, who continue to enjoy coming to work and who are continuing to be fulfilled by the work, we’re never going to get ahead of this deal,” said Josh Tewalt, the Director of the Idaho Department of Correction.

The department is introducing a structured retention bonus program for security staff in order to incentivize workers for their first five years. They say they are currently seeing the number of applications for parole and probation officers slowing down, so they’re trying to get ahead of it before it becomes a crisis.

