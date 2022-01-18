Advertisement

Idaho House advances tax bill

The Idaho House has advanced a tax rebate bill
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Last week, Idaho House Bill 436 was introduced to the Idaho Legislature, which would send tax rebate checks to every Idahoan. Tuesday morning, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee advanced the bill to the full-body following a public hearing.

The committee forwarded the bill in a party-line vote. The rebate checks would pay either $75 or 12% of taxable income, whichever is higher.

Proponents of the bill say this will get money back into Idahoan’s pockets. Opponents say the rebates are a quick fix that takes funding away from projects that would have long-term impacts on the financial security of all Idahoans.

