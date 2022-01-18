Idaho lawmaker pushes for Idaho’s Day of Tears

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho lawmaker and others want Jan. 22 to be acknowledged as Idaho’s Day of Tears, and for residents to be encouraged to lower flags at half staff in remembrance of the unborn.

Senator Mary Souza of Couer D’Alene presented a resolution to the Senate State Affair Committee asking that Jan. 22 be a day of mourning in Idaho for children who lost their lives to abortion.

“The lowering of flags across the nation will allow public mourning for the many lives lost to abortion. For some it will offer the opportunity to publicly grieve, perhaps for the first time,” Souza said.

Souza said Day of Tear is a non-profit organization committed to saving the lives of the unborn. Its mission is to name Jan. 22 Day of Tears. In 2021, Alabama, Arkansas, and Louisiana passed Day of Tear’s resolutions. She also said this legislative session Ohio, Tennesse, West Virginia, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Mississippi are joining Idaho in introducing Day of Tears resolutions. Two resolutions are being presented in Congress. One of which Idaho Congressman Russ Fulcher has signed onto as a co-sponsor.

She added since the Supreme Court’s ruling that abortion was a right under the 14th amendment in Roe V. Wade almost 50 years ago, nearly 62 million babies have been aborted.

“That is more lives than the entire population of Canada. That is more lives than California, Washington, Utah, Oregon, Idaho, and Nevada combined,” Souza said.

Committee member Sen. Jim Guthrie of District 28 said he supported the resolution and asked what the expectations would be for government buildings.

“There is no requirement for government buildings to do so. It’s up to the administration what they would care to do,” Souza said.

However, some lawmakers didn’t like the idea of the flag being used as a tool for such a controversial issue.

“(To) make it a participant in that political conflict, in that social disagreement, and the legal disagreement, and the religious disagreement ... I don’t think that is a proper use of our flag,” said committee member Sen. Grant Burgoyne of District 16.

He also added the resolution creates a slippery slope when one considers the number of people killed each year at the hands of COVID, gun violence, and other means whether intended or unintended.

“A resolution like this to take one set of what is considered life by some, and elevate it to this level and put our flag behind it, what does it say about these other deaths. I’m not sure I know but it doesn’t leave me with a good feeling. Those are many of the reasons I’m going to vote against this resolution,” Burgoyne said.

The Senate State Affairs Committee passed the resolution, and it headed over to the Senate for the 10th Order of business.

Senate resolution #101 (SK)

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.