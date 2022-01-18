Advertisement

Idaho Superintendent pitches education budget

Idaho Education Superintendent Sherri Ybarra being interviewed in the KMVT studio
Idaho Education Superintendent Sherri Ybarra being interviewed in the KMVT studio (Source: KMVT file image)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho superintendent made her budget pitch and discussed pandemic learning loss on Monday.

At the Idaho Legislature’s second week of it’s 2022 session, Sherri Ybarra presented her 2022-2023 budget request.

According to Ybarra, she is seeking $2.2 billion of state tax money for K through 12 funding next year. That’s an 8.1% increase, where-as Governor Brad Little proposed an 11% increase.

Ybarra says the early data is mixed because the impacts of the pandemic were actually less severe than everyone thought. However, she admits to seeing some declines in student achievement.

Reading scores showed some signs of improvement this year, but remain below pre-pandemic scores. Ybarra also noted that educators who have stayed in their field are currently overwhelmed with the shortage of workers.

