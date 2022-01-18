ITD invites the public to learn about I-84 reconstruction plans

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to learn more about redesign projects for the I-84 Burley and Heyburn interchanges.

The department will hold a public and online meeting on Jan. 26 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fire Department to inform the public about the plans, which they say have reached the end of their lives.

The project is a part of Governor Little’s Leading Idaho transportation funding initiative.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.