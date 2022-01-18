Lincoln County wraps up the first phase of broadband infrastructure project

LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lincoln County is no longer an internet “desert”. The county recently finished up a broadband infrastructure project, and they are looking forward to getting the community hooked up.

In September, the county was awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Department of Commerce. With the money, the county bought fiberoptic cables and constructed six broadband towers. The infrastructure had to be completed and certified by December 31, 2021, so the county could qualify for a reimbursement.

“This grant was probably only accessible to us because it was leftover CARES funding that the Department of Commerce put out that didn’t have a match so we could do this grant without a match,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Rebecca Wood.

She said they have a broadband Point of Presence station at the old Shoshone Police station, and right now they have fiber connected to their main towers in Dietrich, Shoshone, and Richfield. The towers will be able to send out lightning-fast wireless internet throughout the county. Each tower has about a five to eight-mile wireless capability.

“Just to tell you a little bit about speeds. I think here in the county we have been operating on a 20 up and 10 down situation,” said Wood. “When we designed this program it would be a minimum of 50 up and 50 down. But most of it around here is going to be 100 up and 100 down. Speeds around here are going to be incredibly better”

She added the project will greatly help the community. In the past, the internet was known for being spotty in the county, and hooking up to the internet was almost impossible for many people. Wood said when the commissioners would do Zoom meetings the internet would go out about three times. The newly improved broadband service will help attract new businesses and help existing ones.

“We own the Gateway Motel and Rentals here in Shoshone so we offer internet to our residents, and if so many people are on that in the evening it goes off. We can not get a strong enough internet connection to service all of our people,” said Joann Rutler who is also a commissioner. “So it is frustrating for us.”

It will also aid medical providers and schools.

“Our schools go in and out all the time. During the pandemic, it became quite an obstacle when kids had no way to do their homework or go online to take classes,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Rebecca Wood.

Rutler added, “They were sitting outside of other commercial places trying to connect so they could do their homework. That’s when I became really aware of it.”

She said in the past the broadband issues were hard to address because Lincoln County has such a small population, and it would be hard for an ISP to consider coming in and spending a bunch of money when the county has a limited amount of residents.

“Because how would they get their money back...So the grant provided the opportunity where we could actually build the infrastructure,” Wood said.

She added just a few places are hooked up now, and they are testing out the system: government offices, city halls in each of the three cities, and the Lincoln County Courthouse. They hope to begin to start hooking up residents and local businesses in February, once they find a wireless company to run the new broadband infrastructure in place.

Wood said this is just Phase 1 of their broadband project. In Phase 2, they want to hook up fiber to all the homes and businesses in each of the three cities in Lincoln County. The county is looking at another grant to fund the next phase, and one of the Federal Grants they are looking at requires a 10 percent match in the neighborhood of $250,000.

“But keep putting in for grants until it is accomplished because we want and deserve the best out here for our people,” Wood said.

