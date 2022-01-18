Advertisement

Lincoln County wraps up internet broadband project

Back in September, the county received a grant worth $1.5 million from the Department of Commerce
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lincoln County is no longer an internet desert.

The county recently finished up an infrastructure project, and they are looking forward to getting the community hooked up. In September, the county was awarded a $1.5 million grant from the Department of Commerce.

With the money, the county bought fiberoptic cables and constructed six broadband towers.

Once hooked up, the towers will send out lightning-fast internet throughout the county. The commissioners say the project will greatly help medical providers, businesses, and schools.

“Our schools go in and out all the time. During the pandemic, it became quite an option when kids had no way to do their homework or go online to take classes,” said Lincoln County Commissioner Rebecca Wood.

Wood says they hope to have everyone connected by February once they find a company to run the new broadband infrastructure in place.

