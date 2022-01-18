Advertisement

Oakley edges past Valley in overtime; local round-up

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oakley defeated Valley, 51-47 in an overtime victory on Monday. Jentry Hawker led the Hornets with 11 points. Kyra Balls paced the Vikings with 12.

OTHER SCORES:

Canyon Ridge, Wood River: Postponed

Dietrich 55, Glenns Ferry 17: Saige Hubert led the Blue Devils with 11 points and Abby Hendricks followed with 9. The Blue Devils had 10 different players score.

Q1: Dietrich 20, GF 5 | Q2: Dietrich 19, GF 6 | Q3: Dietrich 12, GF 2 | Q4: Dietrich 4, GF 4

Hansen 32, Castleford 29

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Buhl 56, Declo 43: Leading the way for Buhl, Cade Deboard who produced 21 points and five rebounds. Kyler Kelly added 11 points and seven rebounds. Josh Loveless had a solid game with eight points, 13 rebounds and five assists. For Declo, Tregan Zollinger tallied 10 points and six rebounds in the loss, while Kaden Ramsey added seven points.

Filer 58, Wendell 46

Valley 40, Gooding 47

Carey 69, Shoshone 25

