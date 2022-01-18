Advertisement

Oil prices climb to highest levels since 2014

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:13 PM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of filling up will likely keep going up.

Crude oil prices in the U.S. rose 1.9% Tuesday, finishing at over $85 per barrel.

Oil prices have not reached those ranges since October 2014.

And some Wall Street watchers say the energy rally has just started.

Gas prices, which lag oil prices, have been on the rise recently, and analysts are expecting that trend to continue.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
ITD invites the public to learn about I-84 reconstruction plans
Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest...
Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112
FILE - Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles...
Actor-comedian Louie Anderson undergoing cancer treatment