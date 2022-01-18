Advertisement

One Idaho lawmaker pushes for Idaho’s Day of Tears

The Senate State Affairs passed the resolution, and it will head over to the 10th order of the Senate
Some in Idaho want Jan, 22 to be a Day of Tears in remembrance of the unborn
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:55 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho lawmaker and others want Jan. 22 to be acknowledged as Idaho’s Day of Tears, and for residents to be encouraged to lower flags at half staff in remembrance of the unborn.

Senator Mary Souza of Couer D’Alene presented a resolution to the Senate State Affair Committee asking that the day be a day of mourning for children who lost their lives to abortion.

Souza says in 2021, Alabama, Arkansas, and Louisiana passed Day of Tears resolutions. Some lawmakers, however, didn’t like the idea of the flag being used as a tool for such a controversial issue.

“(To) make it a participant in that political conflict, in that social disagreement, and the legal disagreement, and the religious disagreement ... I don’t think that is a proper use of our flag,” said District 16 Democratic Senator Grant Burgoyne.

The Senate State Affairs passed the resolution, and it will head over to the 10th order of the Senate.

