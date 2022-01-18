Advertisement

Report shows Idaho has the highest rate of female imprisonment

By Candice Hare
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho has the highest rate of female imprisonment in the nation. That’s according to a new Bureau of Justice report.

The report, which features data from 2020, shows 110 females per 100 thousand female state residents are imprisoned in Idaho, which is the highest in the U.S.

Idaho led the nation in this category in 2019 as well, but the 2020 rate is lower than that seen the year prior.

When looking at prisoner offenses as a whole, Idaho’s percentage of prisoners sentenced for violent offenses is easily the lowest in the nation.

It is for drugs, however, where Idaho leads the country with over 33% of Idaho’s prisoners in custody for drug-related charges.

