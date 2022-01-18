Some area schools have school, some don’t on MLK day

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Most schools in the Magic Valley took the day off Monday to remember Martin Luther King Jr. Some, however, kept their doors open.

The Twin Falls School District had a full day in the classroom on Monday.

The District said, “Schools are required to have students in class for a certain amount of time and that is the baseline of our calendar,” as part of an email to KMVT.

Twin Falls schools have gone to school on Martin Luther King (MLK) day for the past eight years, officials said.

According to the district, teachers often use MLK in their lessons.

The Cassia County School district had a half-day.

“We’ve taken this day as an opportunity across the district to really reinforce human rights and to teach respect and to honor Martin Luther King in a way that we can provide some additional training,” said Debbie Critchfield, public information officer with the Cassia County School District.

The Minidoka School District was another area school open Monday.

Martin Luther King Jr Day has been a federal holiday since 1983. Idaho also celebrates today as Human Rights Day to celebrate Dr. King.

