Advertisement

Some area schools have school, some don’t on MLK day

The Twin Falls School District remained open today. Cassia County had a half-day.
The Twin Falls School District remained open today. Cassia County had a half-day.(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Most schools in the Magic Valley took the day off Monday to remember Martin Luther King Jr. Some, however, kept their doors open.

The Twin Falls School District had a full day in the classroom on Monday.

The District said, “Schools are required to have students in class for a certain amount of time and that is the baseline of our calendar,” as part of an email to KMVT.

Twin Falls schools have gone to school on Martin Luther King (MLK) day for the past eight years, officials said.

According to the district, teachers often use MLK in their lessons.

The Cassia County School district had a half-day.

“We’ve taken this day as an opportunity across the district to really reinforce human rights and to teach respect and to honor Martin Luther King in a way that we can provide some additional training,” said Debbie Critchfield, public information officer with the Cassia County School District.

The Minidoka School District was another area school open Monday.

Martin Luther King Jr Day has been a federal holiday since 1983. Idaho also celebrates today as Human Rights Day to celebrate Dr. King.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner
A fire erupts at Putters Mini Golf in Twin Falls Sunday night
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls business
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime

Latest News

Kevin Hines is one of just 34 people to survive jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge
World renowned suicide prevention activist looks to make a difference for Idaho
Ooh La La Boutique has been hosting the event for the last 10 years
Dignity Tree Fundraiser invites people to donate female hygiene products
Idaho Education Superintendent Sherri Ybarra being interviewed in the KMVT studio (Source: KMVT...
Idaho Superintendent pitches education budget
Back in September, the county received a grant worth $1.5 million from the Department of Commerce
Lincoln County wraps up internet broadband project