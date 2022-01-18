TSA breaks record for firearms found in carry-on luggage

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho TSA says they discovered 40 firearms in traveler’s carry-on luggage in 2021, smashing the record for previous years in the Gem State.

Most of the firearms discovered came through the Boise Airport, as 34 were discovered last year. Four firearms were discovered in the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, and one was discovered in the Magic Valley Regional Airport.

“TSA Idaho is very proud of the role we have continued to play for almost 20 years now by keeping people safe and secure on airplanes in the Gem State. Even so, we sincerely wish there were less opportunities to find guns in passengers’ luggage,” said TSA Federal Security Director Andy Coose.

Nationwide, the TSA found 5,972 firearms at more than 200 different airports. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta topped the list with 507 firearms found in 2021.

