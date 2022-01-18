Advertisement

TSA breaks record for firearms found in carry-on luggage

That mark is both nationally and in Idaho
The vast majority of the firearms discovered were found in the Boise Airport
The vast majority of the firearms discovered were found in the Boise Airport(Handout from the TSA)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho TSA says they discovered 40 firearms in traveler’s carry-on luggage in 2021, smashing the record for previous years in the Gem State.

Most of the firearms discovered came through the Boise Airport, as 34 were discovered last year. Four firearms were discovered in the Idaho Falls Regional Airport, and one was discovered in the Magic Valley Regional Airport.

“TSA Idaho is very proud of the role we have continued to play for almost 20 years now by keeping people safe and secure on airplanes in the Gem State. Even so, we sincerely wish there were less opportunities to find guns in passengers’ luggage,” said TSA Federal Security Director Andy Coose.

Nationwide, the TSA found 5,972 firearms at more than 200 different airports. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta topped the list with 507 firearms found in 2021.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Idaho Governor Brad Little announced new appointments to the Idaho Public Utilities Commission....
Governor Little announces new replacements at Public Utilities Commission
ITD invites the public to learn about I-84 reconstruction plans
The Idaho Department of Correction is aiming to aid in the recruitment and retainment of staff...
Idaho Department of Correction aiming to bolster recruitment
Snowy and icy windshields need to be fully cleared for safe driving.
Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office warns of fines for those who don’t clear their windshields