Twin Falls Senior Center closure highlights the need for volunteers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tables, chairs, and dining halls at the Twin Falls Senior Center will be empty for a while, as they announced Tuesday night they will be closed until further notice. Putting you first, KMVT found out why the decision was made.

“We had some staff members that were sick, and we had some congregate members that came down with COVID, so we felt with the elderly population that we have here, that it was the best thing for them is to close down till everyone can get better,” said Desariee Johnston, the interim director.

The center’s interim director says it was a hard decision to make, but ultimately she knew it was the right one.

“This is their time to get out, talk to other people, just have communications,” said Johnston. “And when you are closed down it’s a little hard, but on the other hand, they are understanding that it is for their safety.”

Now, however, they expect the numbers for Meals on Wheels to increase.

Currently, they feed about 200 people per day through the Meals on Wheels program, which is an increase since the start of the pandemic. Some days though they wish they had more volunteer drivers to pull from.

“We are always in need of drivers, we have drivers that call in sick, and then if we can’t have backups, it’s kitchen staff going out and doing it, or its office staff going out and doing it. That is a huge need of this center, to get people that are willing to help us out to these people that can’t get it, or can’t go out and get food,” said Johnston.

For one volunteer, she says the program not only benefits the recipients but the volunteers as well.

“They are always very pleasant, and it really opens your eyes to the people in the community and what they have to deal with,” said Judy Snider, a volunteer since 2004.

The center has not announced when they will open again, but the Interim Director says they will be communicating with the Health Department to make those decisions.

A link to volunteer with the organization can be found here.

You can also call (208) 734-5084.

