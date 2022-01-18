Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office warns of fines for those who don’t clear their windshields
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers Tuesday that they will be handing out $99 fines to drivers who do not fully clear their windshields before driving.
In a Facebook post, the department says not completely clearing your windshield is not only illegal but a safety hazard as well.
In addition to the $99 fine, sheriff’s deputies will also hand out ice scrapers to anyone pulled over.
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.