Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office warns of fines for those who don’t clear their windshields

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers Tuesday that they will be handing out $99 fines to drivers who do not fully clear their windshields before driving.

In a Facebook post, the department says not completely clearing your windshield is not only illegal but a safety hazard as well.

In addition to the $99 fine, sheriff’s deputies will also hand out ice scrapers to anyone pulled over.

