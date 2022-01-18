Advertisement

Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office warns of fines for those who don’t clear their windshields

Snowy and icy windshields need to be fully cleared for safe driving.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers Tuesday that they will be handing out $99 fines to drivers who do not fully clear their windshields before driving.

In a Facebook post, the department says not completely clearing your windshield is not only illegal but a safety hazard as well.

In addition to the $99 fine, sheriff’s deputies will also hand out ice scrapers to anyone pulled over.

