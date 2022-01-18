Advertisement

World renowned suicide prevention activist looks to make a difference for Idaho

Hines says his goal by sharing his story is to encourage people to never lose hope, and to know that we are in charge of our own stories.
Kevin Hines is one of just 34 people to survive jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge
Kevin Hines is one of just 34 people to survive jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — “In the year 2000 I attempted to take my life, by leaping off the Golden Gate Bridge,” said Hines.

Kevin Hines is one of only 34 people to survive after attempting to kill himself by leaping off the Golden Gate Bridge. Now, around 22 years later, he says he doesn’t take one day for granted.

“I’m so lucky to be alive, and in that blessing to be alive, I want to help other people do the same, stay alive, be here tomorrow and every day after that,” said Hines.

Now, Hines travels around the globe, sharing his story and encouraging other people who need it. On Monday, he visited Burley High School to speak to the students of Cassia County. The school says having open and honest conversations about mental health is one of their top priorities.

“We have a high suicide rate in Idaho and in our area, so it takes us opening up the conversations about suicide, being able to ask the questions, being able to talk about it, not in a whisper but to say and talk about these things out loud,” said Kim Bedke, the Federal Programs Director for Cassia County School District.

“I had a young lady today, after the first presentation, come up and say she attempted to take her life four days ago. She’s alive, and because of this presentation she’s never going to take her life, she’s going to live her life until her natural end. It’s those kinds of things that make me do what I do,” said Hines.

Kevin Hines will be speaking at Burley High School Monday at 7:00 p.m. Anyone in the community is welcome.

On Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. Hines will be speaking at O’Leary Middle School in Twin Falls. Anyone is welcome.

