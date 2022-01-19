Behind the Business: Anchor Taxi

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since June of 2021, it’s gotten a whole lot easier to get a ride if you need one in Jerome.

“Me and my wife, the other owner, we both did taxi for another company, and then we moved to Jerome and there’s no taxi service in this area,” said co-owner Nate Jones. “Anyone who needs a ride, if they can’t get from point A to point B they can call us.”

“We do a lot of business for the bars in the area or truckers when their truck breaks down or something in this area, we take them to where we need to go,” said Jones.

To fill this need, Anchor Taxi began serving the Jerome area, and that’s what co-owner Nate Jones says makes the business most unique.

“They will come to Jerome, but it will cost them more to come to Jerome,” said Jones. “If we’re already here, it’s cheaper for them to catch a ride with us.”

And for busy parents who have trouble taking their kids to school, this company provides a solid option.

“We’ll take kids to school as long as their parents know that they’re riding with us, we don’t really care how old they are as long as their parents are aware that they’re with us,” Jones said.

And for people who may need the service often, ride cards are an option. “$40, they get you five rides, for $40 anywhere within the City of Jerome,” Jones said.

And much like the surrounding Magic Valley, this business is looking to grow. “We’re trying to get dependable drivers in Jerome and Twin at least,” said Jones.

