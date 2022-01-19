Advertisement

Behind the Business: Anchor Taxi

Anchor Taxi has been giving rides in the Jerome area since June 2021
Anchor Taxi has been giving rides in the Jerome area since June 2021(KMVT)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:49 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Since June of 2021, it’s gotten a whole lot easier to get a ride if you need one in Jerome.

“Me and my wife, the other owner, we both did taxi for another company, and then we moved to Jerome and there’s no taxi service in this area,” said co-owner Nate Jones. “Anyone who needs a ride, if they can’t get from point A to point B they can call us.”

“We do a lot of business for the bars in the area or truckers when their truck breaks down or something in this area, we take them to where we need to go,” said Jones.

To fill this need, Anchor Taxi began serving the Jerome area, and that’s what co-owner Nate Jones says makes the business most unique.

“They will come to Jerome, but it will cost them more to come to Jerome,” said Jones. “If we’re already here, it’s cheaper for them to catch a ride with us.”

And for busy parents who have trouble taking their kids to school, this company provides a solid option.

“We’ll take kids to school as long as their parents know that they’re riding with us, we don’t really care how old they are as long as their parents are aware that they’re with us,” Jones said.

And for people who may need the service often, ride cards are an option. “$40, they get you five rides, for $40 anywhere within the City of Jerome,” Jones said.

And much like the surrounding Magic Valley, this business is looking to grow. “We’re trying to get dependable drivers in Jerome and Twin at least,” said Jones.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
An employee operates the Idaho Lottery machine at On The Fly Gas Mart on Thursday, March 5,...
Winning lotto ticket sells in Twin Falls County
St. Luke’s Magic Valley reaches ICU capacity

Latest News

Fog is creating issues for local drivers
Crashes on Idaho highways persist amid slick roads, ice
The Lincoln County Youth Center is excited to open.
Lincoln County Youth Center to host ‘Next Steps’ Information Fair.
Parks and Recreation to host Cabin Fever Day.
Twin Falls Parks and Recreation to host Cabin Fever Day
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is running for governor.
Idaho Lt. Gov. seeks funds to cover losing lawsuit costs