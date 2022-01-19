Advertisement

COVID-19 surge affecting long term care facilities

The pandemic is also affecting long term care facilities around the Gem State
The pandemic is also affecting long term care facilities around the Gem State(10/11 NOW)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Staffing shortages are reducing long-term care facilities’ capacity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a COVID-19 media briefing, Director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Dave Jeppesen said patients may be ready to be discharged from hospitals, but a skilled nursing center may not have enough staff capacity to take them back in.

As a result, those patients are spending more time in the hospital until space opens up or they can be discharged on their own.

“We saw that through the last wave at the end of last year that be a problem, but we actually have seen it be an even bigger problem just here in the last two weeks,” said Jeppesen.

Jeppesen also reiterated Idaho is on its way to having to implement crisis standards of care again if the spread of the omicron variant continues.

The Department reported 3,555 cases Tuesday, which included reporting from Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The charge was upgraded Monday
Idaho man has charges changed to murder
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson is under fire for saying Let's Go Brandon at the end of the...
Idaho congressman draws criticism for saying Let’s Go Brandon at Governor’s dinner
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime

Latest News

The City of Twin Falls does not plow residential streets
Twin Falls waiting on another plow to help clear roads
City and county officials have heard plenty of complaints about roadway clearance
Twin Falls waiting on another plow to help clear roads
The senior center will be closed until further notice
Twin Falls Senior Center closure highlights the need for volunteers
The Cassia County School District is seeking a supplemental levy in the upcoming March election
Cassia County School District seeks supplemental levy in March election