COVID-19 surge affecting long term care facilities

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Staffing shortages are reducing long-term care facilities’ capacity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a COVID-19 media briefing, Director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Dave Jeppesen said patients may be ready to be discharged from hospitals, but a skilled nursing center may not have enough staff capacity to take them back in.

As a result, those patients are spending more time in the hospital until space opens up or they can be discharged on their own.

“We saw that through the last wave at the end of last year that be a problem, but we actually have seen it be an even bigger problem just here in the last two weeks,” said Jeppesen.

Jeppesen also reiterated Idaho is on its way to having to implement crisis standards of care again if the spread of the omicron variant continues.

The Department reported 3,555 cases Tuesday, which included reporting from Sunday and Monday.

