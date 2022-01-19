Crashes on Idaho highways persist amid slick roads, ice

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Poor road conditions have caused numerous issues for Idaho drivers Wednesday, resulting in at least six crashes being reported to Idaho State Police throughout the day, including two fatal crashes.

The first fatality occurred around 6:00 a.m. when a westbound traveling sedan collided with an eastbound traveling Freightliner in Gooding County.

Another fatality occurred just to the west of our viewing area in Elmore County. This area is notorious for being a foggy stretch of road, and with the moisture from the fog, there is an increased chance of seeing black ice.

Now, ITD officials are asking people to be safer on the roadways.

”Drive engaged, we want everyone putting away their distractions, we really want them focused on the task at hand which is driving,” said ITD spokesperson Jessica Williams. “And so one of the things that people can also do to help make sure that they’re safe when they’re out on the roads is to make sure that they’re giving themselves plenty of time.”

Williams also says that checking the conditions before you leave is also a good idea to perhaps plan an alternate route.

