CSI announces make-up games

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho basketball teams finally have a date set for their make-up games.

According to head coach Randy Rogers, the women will host the Bruins on Tuesday, January 25 at 5 p.m.

At 19-1, the women remain ranked 6th in the country after their 88-point victory over Colorado Northwestern on Saturday.

The men will host Colorado Northwestern also on the 25th, at 7 p.m.

Even with their 10-point loss to number one Salt Lake, CSI ranking didn’t change much, down to 12th from 11th.

