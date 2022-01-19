Advertisement

CSI announces make-up games

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:18 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho basketball teams finally have a date set for their make-up games.

According to head coach Randy Rogers, the women will host the Bruins on Tuesday, January 25 at 5 p.m.

At 19-1, the women remain ranked 6th in the country after their 88-point victory over Colorado Northwestern on Saturday.

The men will host Colorado Northwestern also on the 25th, at 7 p.m.

Even with their 10-point loss to number one Salt Lake, CSI ranking didn’t change much, down to 12th from 11th.

