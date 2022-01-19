CSI, Southern Idaho Economic Development, and Idaho Department of Labor, to host multiple hiring events

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho, alongside Southern Idaho Economic Development, and the Idaho Department of Labor is pairing with local food producers to host multiple hiring events in Southern Idaho.

The hope is to connect well-qualified applicants with local companies who need employees to fill staffing shortages that have become commonplace during the pandemic.

The events will give attendees access to employers like Clif Bar, Amalgamated Sugar, True West Beef, and many more.

Janet Pretti, the Senior Director of Workforce at CSI, tells KMVT the events are open to the public, rather than just students.

“We really want to introduce people in the community to these companies and either get people to come into the workforce for the first time, come back into the workforce, or even give them an opportunity to change careers,” said Pretti.

To ensure people across Southern Idaho have access to these events, they will be held at CSI locations in Twin Falls and Burley. For more information, click here.

