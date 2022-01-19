Advertisement

Former lawmaker presents ‘Parental Freedom in Education Act’ to Committee

An Idaho lawmaker has introduced a Parental Freedom in Education Act
An Idaho lawmaker has introduced a Parental Freedom in Education Act(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some lawmakers and a candidate for Idaho’s Superintendent of Public Instruction want parents to have more access to their children’s quality of education.

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Branden Durst presented a Parental Freedom in Education Act in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday.

Some key provisions of the act include the parental authority to inspect curriculum, lesson plans, textbooks. Access to their child’s classroom during instructional hours, unannounced and without prior request, and the authority to withdraw their child from any course or course material for any reason.

In addition, parent’s rights to prevent mask-wearing or vaccinations. The resolution received a mixed response from the committee.

“These are not problems that are being experienced in every school district in Idaho,” said Durst. “They are pretty isolated to certain communities, but those communities deserve to have their parents be respected for the rights that they have as parents.”

The resolution died in committee, but Durst said he expects similar legislation to be presented by other lawmakers this legislative session.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
An employee operates the Idaho Lottery machine at On The Fly Gas Mart on Thursday, March 5,...
Winning lotto ticket sells in Twin Falls County
St. Luke’s Magic Valley reaches ICU capacity

Latest News

The crash involved semi trucks and other vehicles
Traffic cleared after I-84 crash
Senior connections looks to help Blaine County's elderly population
Non-profit looks to help Blaine County seniors
COVID-19 affecting staffing at long term care facilities
COVID-19 affecting long term care facilities
Senior Connection in Hailey
Senior Connection’s successful fundraising campaign will allow them to meet community’s growing needs