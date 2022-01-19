Former lawmaker presents ‘Parental Freedom in Education Act’ to Committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Some lawmakers and a candidate for Idaho’s Superintendent of Public Instruction want parents to have more access to their children’s quality of education.

Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Branden Durst presented a Parental Freedom in Education Act in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday.

Some key provisions of the act include the parental authority to inspect curriculum, lesson plans, textbooks. Access to their child’s classroom during instructional hours, unannounced and without prior request, and the authority to withdraw their child from any course or course material for any reason.

In addition, parent’s rights to prevent mask-wearing or vaccinations. The resolution received a mixed response from the committee.

“These are not problems that are being experienced in every school district in Idaho,” said Durst. “They are pretty isolated to certain communities, but those communities deserve to have their parents be respected for the rights that they have as parents.”

The resolution died in committee, but Durst said he expects similar legislation to be presented by other lawmakers this legislative session.

