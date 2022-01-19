Advertisement

Heston, Jonathan

January 7, 2022, age 37
Jonathan Heston passed away on January 07, 2022 at his home in Jerome, ID of natural causes.
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 9:45 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JEROME—Jonathan Heston passed away on January 07, 2022 at his home in Jerome, ID of natural causes.

The service will be held on Saturday January 15, 2022 for a Celebration of Life. This will be held at the Life Church at 425 East Nez Perce Ave Jerome, ID at 3:00pm.

Jonathan was survived by: his wife Ashley and daughter Avah; his parents Connie (Doug) Henage, and Ashley/Ashman S. Heston; his brother Robert (Kelcey) Heston; his step brothers Jeremy Henage, Zachary (Britteny) Henage; and his nieces and nephews, plus countless friends.

Live steam of the service will be available at https://www.facebook.com/LifeChurchMV/

