Jones, Gary Dee

BURLEY—Gary Dee Jones, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, building contractor, Scout Master, sports enthusiast, pie lover, and home teacher, died peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Gary was born on April 25, 1933, in Almo, Idaho, to Delta Parish and Joseph Earnest Jones. He was the second child, and only boy, in a family of three girls, JoAnn McKenzie, Carolyn Clayton, and Renae Moncur.

Gary had a wonderful childhood, spending summers tending sheep for his Grandpa Parish up Cottonwood Canyon near Elba, Idaho, with his two cousins, Conrad and Devon Ottley. He loved his hikes to Independence Lakes with the same cousins. He spent long days along Spring Creek with his dog, leaving in the morning to fish and explore, and not coming back until night. He attended elementary school in Elba, Salt Lake City, Utah, Declo and Springdale, Idaho. He graduated from Burley High School in 1951.Gary’s father left when he was 12, so Gary worked every summer and had various jobs after school, including setting bowling pins at the local bowling alley, scooping ice cream at the local ice cream shop, and working as an attendant at a local gas station. He spent two summers after high school working on a road construction crew in Alaska. He attended one semester at Brigham Young University, in Provo, Utah, and liked to tell his kids that it only took him one semester for him to learn everything he needed to know.

He married Bertha Priest on December 19, 1952. They were later divorced. Their union was blessed with seven children. Their first baby, Kim Dee Jones, died at six months from intussusception of the bowels. At the time, fathers were exempt from the draft in the Korean Conflict. Kim’s death qualified Gary as 1A and he was required to report for duty. He was stationed in Hawaii and served two years as a tank commander in the 361st Field Artillery Battalion. He achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class before his honorable discharge in 1957.

After returning home, Gary worked delivering gasoline for a time, was employed in construction, and worked as a carpenter. He managed Pomerelle Ski Resort in the winter of 1962. He started his own construction company, Gary D. Jones Construction, in 1959. He began this endeavor with an old truck, a hand saw, and a hammer. This was a successful venture, building hundreds of farm buildings, businesses, homes, and churches that are scattered throughout the Magic Valley. He was recognized as Cassia County Businessman of the Year in 2002 by the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce. His company is still a thriving business that is owned and managed by three sons and two grandsons.

Gary married Deborah Dawn Beecher on August 10, 1978, in the Salt Lake Temple. This union was blessed with five more children.

Gary was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved home teaching and served in a variety of callings, including nursery leader and as a counselor in the Unity Second Ward bishopric. He served as a Boy Scout leader for more than 50 years, participating in Eagle Projects of at least one hundred scouts. He was awarded the Silver Beaver, a council-level distinguished service award, on March 8, 2008. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors for United Electric for many years. One of his favorite church assignments was serving a full-time mission with his wife, Deborah Jones, in the Illinois Nauvoo Mission.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Earnest Jones and Delta Parish; two sisters, JoAnn McKenzie and Carolyn Clayton; and two sons, Kim Dee Jones (1954) and Von Craig Jones (2005).He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah Beecher Jones; one sister, Renae (Gale) Moncur; ten children, Kaylin (Shane) Ure, Gary Chad (Bonnie Beck) Jones, Dee Lon (Bonnie Coltrin) Jones, Lisa (Brendon) Gorringe, Risa (Jeff) Greenwood, Orvil Ty (Megi) Jones, Cree Lane (Amanda) Jones, Biff Beecher (Rosie) Jones, Cade Lyn (Mandy) Jones, and Tesha Dawn (Dustyn) Hicks; 50 grandchildren; and 81 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Burley West Stake Center, located at 2420 Parke Ave., with Bishop Eric Page officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Cemetery in Elba.

Family and friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Friday, preceding the funeral, at the church.

