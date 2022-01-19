KMVT sits down with Idaho Secretary of State candidate Phil McGrane

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the upcoming primary election, there are three Republican candidates running for Secretary of State. Wednesday, KMVT got the chance to catch up with one candidate: Phil McGrane.

McGrane is currently the Ada County Clerk as well as the Chair of the Elections Committee. He says one of his primary goals in running for Secretary of State is to continue to ensure that the citizens of Idaho will have confidence and trust in the election process throughout the entire state.

McGrane says often people don’t realize the importance of the Secretary of State until things go wrong.

“This is often a role where if things go well, it goes unnoticed,” he said. “I think often that is the best form of government, people get to live their lives, they get to cast their ballot and they have confidence in the system that their vote will count. So when we look around the country, we are very privileged to live in a state like Idaho where we do have confidence that our system is working well.”

The upcoming primary election is on May 17, which is when voters will cast their votes for one of the two other candidates: Mary Souza and Dorothy Moon.

