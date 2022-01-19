Lighthouse, Murtaugh split basketball games

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murtaugh beat Lighthouse, 55-44 on the road. Adysyn Stanger led the Red Devils with 16 points, while Addie Stoker added 15. Aleia Blakeslee posted a game-high 20 points for the Lions, while Bele Rogers chipped in 10.

The Lady Lions will next face Shoshone at home on Thursday at 6:00pm.

OTHER SCORES

Buhl 46, Gooding 43: Eckert 14 Montgomery 13 Leading the Senators, Reece Fleming paced the team with 13 points, while Alx Roe added 11.

Q1: Gooding 8, Buhl 10 | Q2: Gooding 8, Buhl 12 | Q3: Gooding 17, Buhl 9 | Q4: Gooding 10, Buhl 15

Filer 53, Kimberly 39: Lexi Monson paced the Wildcats with 16 points, J Bailey added 14 points (three 3-pointers) and Camille Starley chipped 12 points. Camille was also 6/6 from the free throw line and McKynlee Jacobs was 4/4 from the free throw line. The team as a whole shot 82% from the free throw line.

Dietrich 46, Camas County 26: Hailey Astle led Dietrich with 15 points. Camas County was led by Ashley Botz with 18.

Q1: Dietrich 6, CC 3 | Q2: Dietrich 12, CC 5 | Q3: Dietrich 19, CC 12 | Q4: Dietrich 9, CC 6

BOYS BASKETBALL

Century 64, Twin Falls 34: Isiah Harwell posted a game-high 21 points for the Diamondbacks, while his teammate Luke Panttaja added 13 and Blackhawk chipped in 10. For the Bruins, Logan Pittard posted a team-high eight points.

Jerome 61, Burley 55: Adam Kloepfer led the way with 19 points, while Stockton Page added 15 in the loss.

Mountain Home 48, Wood River 41

Minico 46, Canyon Ridge 30

Lighthouse Christian 49, Murtaugh 40

Camas County 74, Dietrich 57

Castleford 59, Hansen 52

