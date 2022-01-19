Advertisement

Lincoln County Youth Center to host 'Next Steps' Information Fair.

The Lincoln County Youth Center is excited to open.
The Lincoln County Youth Center is excited to open.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:40 PM MST
LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you are interested in furthering your career or taking the next step in your educational goals, the Lincoln County Youth Center is hosting an event for you.

The Next Steps Information Fair is being held this Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Lincoln County Youth Center in Richfield.

You will have the opportunity to meet with education experts, to get help with your college application or updating your resume as well as meet people from the community who may be able to help you with your business or career.

Anyone is invited and the event is free. More information about the event can be found here.

