New law aims to prevent unexpected or excessive medical bills

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At the start of the year, a new law took effect aiming to provide new protections against unexpected or excessive medical bills.

“Good faith” estimates of the total cost of services must be provided by healthcare providers when scheduling those services in advance.

“These new protections will help Idahoans avoid unexpected high medical bills when they receive care from an out-of-network provider through no fault of their own,” said Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron. “However, it remains very important for Idaho consumers to select in-network providers when scheduling medical services.”

Now, the Idaho Department of Insurance is providing consumers with an overview of the new law, with more in-depth guidance expected in the future. Any additional questions can be directed to Consumer Affairs at (208) 334-4319.

