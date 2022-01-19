Advertisement

New law aims to prevent unexpected or excessive medical bills

Americans can expect less surprise medical bills in 2022.
Americans can expect less surprise medical bills in 2022.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At the start of the year, a new law took effect aiming to provide new protections against unexpected or excessive medical bills.

“Good faith” estimates of the total cost of services must be provided by healthcare providers when scheduling those services in advance.

“These new protections will help Idahoans avoid unexpected high medical bills when they receive care from an out-of-network provider through no fault of their own,” said Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron. “However, it remains very important for Idaho consumers to select in-network providers when scheduling medical services.”

Now, the Idaho Department of Insurance is providing consumers with an overview of the new law, with more in-depth guidance expected in the future. Any additional questions can be directed to Consumer Affairs at (208) 334-4319.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge sentenced Cody J. Moore of Twin Falls to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking...
Twin Falls man given 12.5 years for trafficking methamphetamine
The number of COVID-19 cases in a day has hit a new record, according to the Department of...
Idaho hits record number of COVID-19 cases
Riley, an eighth grader, gets ready to ride in a Camaro, something he's wanted since he was...
Gooding boy gets the ride of a lifetime
An employee operates the Idaho Lottery machine at On The Fly Gas Mart on Thursday, March 5,...
Winning lotto ticket sells in Twin Falls County
St. Luke’s Magic Valley reaches ICU capacity

Latest News

Former lawmaker introduces education rights bill
Former lawmaker introduces education rights bill
Pay for prison security staff was recently increased to $19 an hour
IDOC looks to bolster recruitment
Reports of a crash came in around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning
Traffic cleared after I-84 crash
Senior connections looks to help Blaine County's elderly population
Non-profit looks to help Blaine County seniors